ATCHISON, Kan. Sister Gertrude Nagel, OSB, 96, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the monastery.
Sister Gertrude, born April 5, 1923, in Enid, Oklahoma, to Albert and Martha Matussak Nagel, was raised on a farm near Billings, Oklahoma.
She entered St. Joseph Monastery, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, later relocated to Tulsa in 1942, and recently celebrated her diamond jubilee for 75 years of monastic profession.
She earned a bachelors of arts, in education, at Benedictine Heights College, in Guthrie, and did further studies at St. Mary College, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
In 1968, Sister Gertrude became part of Red Plains Monastery, a new foundation in Oklahoma City, later relocated to Piedmont. She spent 35 years teaching primary grades in Oklahoma Catholic schools.
A creative artist, she crafted stoneware jewelry, plaques and other pieces, did logo design, and arranged pressed flowers into note cards and framed artworks.
When Red Plains Monastery closed in 2010, she and the other sisters became members of Mount St. Scholastica.
Sister Gertrude was preceded in death by: her parents, Albert and Martha Nagel; her sisters, Mary Ann Roth, Betty Moore and Margaret Campbell; and her brothers, Vincent and John Nagel.
She is survived by: her brother, Donald; nieces and nephews; and her monastic family.
The vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Memorials may be sent to: Mount St. Scholastica, or made online at the Mounts web site at www.mountosb.org.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
