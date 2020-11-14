CUMMINGS, Kan. Ronald Dean Ronnie Myers, age 80, of Cummings, Kansas, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on his 58th wedding anniversary, with his wife at his side at Mosaic Life Care.
Ronald was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Atchison, the son of Cecelia Lutz and Robert Myers.
He graduated from Bendena High School in 1958.
He and Janet Navinskey were united in marriage on Nov. 9, 1962, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1958 until his honorable discharge, in 1961.
He was a member of the Fleming-Jackson-Seever Post #6 of the American Legion and a life member of the V.F.W. Post #1175, both in Atchison.
Ronnie was employed at Blish Mize and retired as a welder at WeMac Manufacturing in 2001.
He had many hobbies and talents including: woodcrafts, craft shows, fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting and going to the casino; but he especially loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Janet Myers, of the home in Cummings; a daughter, Annette (Buzz) Faught, Dalhart, Texas; a son, Russell Myers, Cummings; four grandchildren: Derek Faught (Danielle Galley), Brian (Callie) Faught, Ryan (Cheyenna) Myers, Bethany (Tyler) Jacobson; four great-grandchildren: Ryker, Nyla, Ronnie, Reese; two step-great grandchildren, Wyatt and Caleb; and his nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by: his parents; grandparents; two brothers, Robert and Darrel Myers; and his sister, Evelyn Berry.
Private family services will be held.
Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
A register book will be available at the funeral home until Saturday, Nov. 14.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories of Ronnie may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.