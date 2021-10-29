Myers, Jr., Edward H. 1952-2021

Edward Hubert Myers, Jr, 69, of Atchison, Kansas, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his home.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. The body has been cremated. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with final expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
www.beckerdyer.com
Ed was born on March 25, 1952, in Atchison, the son of Edward H. and Anna (Hays) Myers, Sr. He worked for USD 409 School District for many years in the Maintenance Department and was a carpenter working for many people around Atchison. Ed was a former member of the Elks, and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, and working on cars.
Survivors include four sons, Aaron (Carrie) Myers, Atchison, Lonnie (Christy) Myers, Atchison, Chuck Reiff, Atchison, and Corey Myers, Atchison; two daughters, Jenny Goodman, DeKalb, Missouri, and Angela Stepp, Atchison, special caregiver Kate Myers, Atchison; five brothers, Donald Myers, Huron, Kansas, James Myers, Atchison, Daryl Myers, Emporia, Kansas, Duane Myers, Rushville, Missouri, and Dwight Myers, St. Joseph, Missouri; two sisters, Brenda Merrill, Huron, Kansas, and Ruth Colby, Horton, Kansas; a grandson, Christophar Horton, of the home; and several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
His parents, and a two sons, Ronnie Reiff, and JD Horton, and a sister, Bonnie Merrill, preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
