TOPEKA, Kan. Lawrence Murray, 73, Topeka, passed away Thursday July 7, 2022.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd. Topeka, Kansas, 66614.
Lawrences funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral homes Facebook page, you can follow this link: www.facebook.com/people/Kevin-Brennan-Family-Funeral-Home/100063672125244/.
Burial will follow in Dover Cemetery in Dover, Kansas.
Full obituary can be seen and condolences may be sent online, at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
