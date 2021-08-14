TOPEKA, Kan. Janet "Kay" (Hall) Murray born Aug. 24, 1946, passed away Aug. 7, in Topeka.
She is survived by: her 3 children: Jenniffer Murray, Lansing, Kansas, Stephanie Smith, Marion Indiana, Brian Murray, Topeka; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her two brothers, Dennis Hall (Ann) and Douglas Hall, both of Topeka.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21, at 406 Broadway St, Valley Falls, Kansas.
Flowers and cards may be sent to 518 Valley Dr, Lansing KS 66043. As published in the Atchison Globe.
