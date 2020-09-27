Muncie, Robert E. 1926-2020

Robert Eugene Muncie, age 93, of Atchison, passed away at his home on Sept. 20, 2020.
Robert was well loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by: his wife, Carolyn Muncie; his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Robert has been cremated, under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home and no services will be held. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.