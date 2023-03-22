Carolyn Muncie, 79, of Atchison, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Carolyn Sue Bowen was born in Atchison on Sept. 8, 1943, one of 15 children of the late LaMarne Bryan Bowen McNett and Alvin Talbert Bowen, Sr.
Carolyn was married to Jack Junior Walker, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Sept. 1, 1960, for 23 years.
Jack preceded her death on May 20, 1984. She later married Robert Eugene Bud Muncie. They were married for 35 years, Bud preceded Carolyn in death on Sept. 20, 2020.
Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Rosa Lee Bowen Stryker and Lucy Bowen Warner; and two brothers, Alvin Talbert Bowen Jr, and Gerald Lee Bowen.
Carolyn is survived by her three sons, Charles Alven Walker, Jack Junior Walker II, and Mark Anthony Walker all of Atchison; five sisters, Frances McFeeters, Mayberry, Arkansas; Edith Billings, Bremerton, Washington; Mary Kopp, Alton, Illinois; Pam Weishaar, Leavenworth, Kansas; Valerie Bowen, Atchison; and five brothers, Kenneth (Jackie) Bowen, Frank (Sue) Bowen, Sr, Lyle Bowen, all of Atchison, Harold Buzz Bowen, and Michael (Janet) Bowen, both of Horton, Kansas. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, an aunt, Juanita Bryan, cousins, and friends too numerous to count.
Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, reading, cooking, camping, fishing and travelling across the country in their motor home, (even driving as far as Alaska). In her younger years she especially enjoyed rock and roll and country dancing. Carolyn certainly wasnt a selfish individual as she gave her kids and grandkids the shirt off her back. All they had to do was ask and 99.9 percent of the time she was more than willing to help, but her favorite past time and enjoyment, win or lose, was playing Bingo at the Golden Eagle Casino. If you ever wanted or needed to see Carolyn, just head west about 30 miles to the casino, and to find her yelling, BINGO!. Its where she spent the last minutes of life, doing what she loved the most.
Carolyn was employed much of her life. She worked at the Mop Factory over 15 years and Rockwell International over 25 years, both companies were in Atchison. After retirement Carolyn hated sitting at home, so even in her 70s she hit the pavement running and continued her employment at Farley Wire Harness, Inc., for another five years before she finally retired to her living room.
A Funeral Service was at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Interment was in Oak Hill Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
