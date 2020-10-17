Moxley, Diana L. 1947-2020

Diana Lynn (Kelly) Moxley, 73, Atchison, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Country Oak Village, Grain Valley, Missouri.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison. The family requests no flowers and that memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, Atchison Library, the Atchison Humane Society or the Atchison YMCA and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Remembrances and condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Diana was born on Jan. 25, 1947, in Horton, Kansas, and was the daughter of Jack and Janie (Bowles) Reichart. She attended St. Lukes College of Health Sciences. She worked as a registered nurse at the Atchison Hospital and the Youth Center, Atchison. She also owned and operated Atchison Stor-N-Lock, retiring in 2012.
Diana was a member of the First Christian Church where she was a long time deaconess and member of the choir, praise team and Peacemakers. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines, Church bible studies, rummage sales, cooking and singing Christian Contemporary songs were her fondest joys.
Diana married Gary Moxley on Aug. 13, 1975, he preceded her in death in July 2016.
Survivors include: her mother, Janie Reichart, Atchison; her siblings: Mike Kelly and Shelia (LeRoy) Antes, Atchison; her children, Gary (Kathy) Moxley, Independence, Missouri, Craig (Val) Miller, Fort Lee, Virginia, Ayhn Moxley, Kansas City, Missouri, Chad Miller, Kansas City, Kansas, and Kristi (Hank) Olson, Atchison; her grandchildren, Sara Bartimus, Jenny Wells, Audrey Wallace, Sydney Henderson, Bryan Miller, Tiffany Vaughn, Paige Miller, Tony Miller, and Jerene Moxley; and her great-grandchildren: Riley Miller, Keegan Miller, Kolin Miller, Dakota Vaughn, Delaney Vaughn, Joseph Bartimus, Anna Jerene Bartimus, and Parker Wallace. She was also preceded in death by her father, Jack Reichart. As published in the Atchison Globe.
