Motsinger, Shirley 1935-2021

EL DORADO, Kan. Shirley Motsinger, 85, of El Dorado, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021, at Homestead in El Dorado.
She was born in Atchison, on Nov. 5, 1935, the daughter of John William and Winnifred Theresa (Conn) Ellyson.
She married Larry Alan Motsinger in Atchison, on May 5, 1957. He predeceased her on Feb. 19, 2014.
She is survived by a son Jay Motsinger and his wife, Michelle of Burlingame, Kansas; a daughter, Susan Holthaus and her husband, Fred of El Dorado; her grandchildren, Mark (Kristi) Holthaus, Megan Holthaus, Jessica Motsinger and Nicholas Motsinger; and her great-grandchildren: Andrew, Lucas, Tatum, Ellyson, Marley, Cami and Raivyn; and her sister, Connie Enzbrenner of Alma, Kansas.
Shirley will lie in state on Saturday, June 26, at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, where her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. follow by a service at 11 a.m.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery, in Atchison.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Topeka Rescue Mission or Interim Hospice and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.