KANSAS CITY, Mo. Marian M. Mickey Morley, 79, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Brumleve as celebrant and will be livestreamed at St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook page. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Pius X High School or a charity of your choice and may be sent in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 North 5th Street; Atchison, KS 66002 with whom the final arrangements have been entrusted.
Mickey was born March 18, 1941, in Atchison, the daughter of Raymond and Genevieve Malone Van Dyke. She attended the Sacred Heart Elementary school and graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy in Atchison.
She and Richard B. Bud Morley were united in marriage on May 15, 1965, in Atchison. Mr. Morley preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2013. Mickey and Bud moved to Kansas City in 1965 and found lifelong friends and a parish family at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mickey served as a Eucharistic minister and participated in extensive volunteer work including helping the homeless and less fortunate. Her involvement with St. Patricks and other organizations in the community were her passions. She also was a substitute teacher in the Kansas City parochial and northland public schools and left a lasting impact on countless students.
Mickeys greatest loves were watching her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews play sports and sharing fun times with her lifelong friends and pitch group. Mickeys family is comforted that she has been reunited with the love of her life, Bud.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Kate (Darin) Cerven, Blanchard, Iowa; three sons, Rick (Judith) Morley, Kansas City, MO, Roger (Jodie) Morley, Leawood, Kansaws, Ray (Connie) Morley, Kansas City; two brothers, John Van Dyke, Atchison, Ray Van Dyke, Maplewood, New Jersey; and six grandchildren, Lauren, Jake, Liam, Kyle, McLain, and Finnegan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mickeys children would like to thank the community and the countless family and friends that have offered support. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.