EFFINGHAM, Kan. Christopher S. Steve Morgan, 57, Effingham, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his mothers residence.
Steve was born, Aug. 12, 1965, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Clifford G. and Josephine (Hernandez) Morgan.
He attended Atchison County Community High School in Effingham and Lake Mary Center in Paola, Kansas.
Steve would attend services at the Effingham Union Church. He loved spending time with his family and volunteering at the Senior Center in Effingham. Steve was a caring person and always happy to lend a helping hand anywhere he was needed. He spent a great deal of time with his mother, and was a great help to her with tasks around the house or running errands when needed. He also loved spending time with his three dogs.
Survivors include: his mother, Josephine Morgan, Effingham; a brother, Anthony (Teri) Morgan, Effingham; two nieces, Morgan Mitzelfelt, San Antonio, Texas and Robyn Thorne, Topeka, Kansas; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Clifford Morgan; a sister, Debra Sue Morgan Mitzelfelt; paternal grandparents, George and Geneva Hartman; and maternal grandparents, Carlos Hernandez and Susan Pecina.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held in Kansas City at a later date.
Mr. Morgan has been cremated under the care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Humane Society and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
