Morgan, Carolyn

Carolyn Morgan
SHAWNEE, Kan. Carolyn Cooper Morgan, 89, of Shawnee, passed away on Dec. 4, 2021.
She is survived by: her daughter, Patty Osbern; grandchildren, Carolyn and Zach (Jamie) Osbern; and Cane, her cat.
She was preceded in death by Larry, her husband of 65 years.
Carolyn was born and raised in Jasper, Alabama. She met and married Larry in Kansas City and they spent 42 years in Manhattan, Kansas, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Kaup Furniture. They enjoyed many trips to their cabin in Durango, Colorado. Carolyn and Larry moved to Shawnee in 2001, to be closer to their grandchildren, where she worked as a cashier at the Shawnee Walmart Supercenter for over 15 years.
Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Great Plains SPCA or KC Pet Project.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.