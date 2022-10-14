EVERGREEN, Colo. Joyce Noll Moquin was born on July 13, 1950, in Leavenworth, Kansas to Art and Louise (McCourt) Noll, of Nortonville, Kansas, the third of five children. She passed away at her home in Evergreen, Colorado, on Sep. 19, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Her husband and children were by her side.

The Noll family moved to Gunnison, Colorado, in 1962 and she graduated from Gunnison High School in 1969. After graduation she attended nursing school in Denver, Colorado. She spent her entire career working in hospitals in the Denver area in administration.

