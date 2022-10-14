EVERGREEN, Colo. Joyce Noll Moquin was born on July 13, 1950, in Leavenworth, Kansas to Art and Louise (McCourt) Noll, of Nortonville, Kansas, the third of five children. She passed away at her home in Evergreen, Colorado, on Sep. 19, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Her husband and children were by her side.
The Noll family moved to Gunnison, Colorado, in 1962 and she graduated from Gunnison High School in 1969. After graduation she attended nursing school in Denver, Colorado. She spent her entire career working in hospitals in the Denver area in administration.
In 1982 she married Doug Lemons in Denver. They had two children, Samantha and Steven. They later divorced. In 2006 she married Ron Moquin in Central City, Colorado. Ron and Joyce retired to their Evergreen home.
She is survived by her husband, Ron, of Evergreen; daughter, Samantha, of Denver, and Steven and his son, Rylan, of Lakewood. She is also survived by her siblings, Marie Sanders and Chuck (Andrea) Noll, of Colorado Springs, Maurice (Joanne) Noll, of Goodyear, Arizona, and Gere Kjosness, of Longmont, Colorado. Also surviving her are her nieces and nephews, Stacey (Kevin) Mickleson and Erik Kjosness of Gunnison, Colorado, Justin (Nicole) Noll, Shaundra (Billy) Dutton, Nathan (Melissa) Noll and Katie (Tyler) Cooey, all from the Denver area.
She also is survived by her Kansas cousins, the children of the late John and Helen Trompeter, of Cummins, Kansas, and the children of the late Carl and Rachel Wagner of Nortonville, Kansas. As published in the Atchison Globe.
