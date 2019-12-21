Moore, Vernetta B. 1928-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Vernetta B. Moore, 91, of Atchison, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Atchison Hospital, Atchison.
Vernetta was born April 9, 1928, in Muscotah, Kansas, the daughter of George E. and Jennie (Morgan) Peabody.
She attended school in Muscotah, graduating from Atchison County Community High School in 1946.
Vernetta was baptized in Muscotah Congregational Church and later transferred to United Methodist Church in Atchison.
She had worked for Motor Vehicle Department in Topeka, Kansas, County Superintendent of Schools, Atchison, and Rockwell International, retiring in 1985.
She married Basil Moore, on June 5, 1949; he preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2007.
Survivors include: two daughters, Peggy (Edward) Woodward, Bonner Springs, Kansas, and Jean Waller, Glen Ellyn, Illinois; two sisters, Betty Hart, Leawood, Kansas, and Bonnie Anderson, Muscotah; two granddaughters, Jennie (Tom) Watt and Morgan (Kelly) Scott; a grandson, Brett (Brooke) Woodward; two great-granddaughters, Scarlett Woodward and Gabriella Watt; two great-grandsons, Raef Woodward and Harrison Scott.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; five sisters: Helen Justice, Viola Weaver, Genevieve Warden, Dorothy Peabody and Mary Poos; two brothers, Frank Peabody and George Peabody.
Graveside service and burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Committal Shelter, Atchison, with Rev. Cyd Stein officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to: Atchison United Methodist Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
