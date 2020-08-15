Moore, Janice I. 1956-2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. Janice Irene Cunningham Moore passed away at the age of 63 on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at a hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
She was born Dec. 1, 1956, the seventh daughter and eighth child of James B. and Clare Novinski Cunningham of Effingham, Kansas.
She and David F. Moore were married on March 11, 1993, in St. Louis, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Janice was a 1974 graduate of ACCHS in Effingham, a 1976 graduate of Highland Community College, and a 1978 graduate of Missouri Western State College. She pursued her Masters in Psychology at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
She is survived by six sisters, Ellen and Riley Robertson of San Antonio, Texas, Sheila and Arneil Springer of Holton, Kansas, Ruthe Drew of Fish Kill, New York, Patrice Cunningham and Russell Grecco of Ocean City, New Jersey, Deborah and Bill Hawk of Effingham, and Denise Cunningham of Effingham; three sisters-in-law, Debra K. Cunningham, Yukon, Oklahoma, Kathy Howard, St. Louis, and Cindy and David Aune, Virginia.
Janice was a wonderful aunt to 14 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; four great-great nieces and nephews.
She was an avid collector, especially of trains and milk glass. Janice loved antique shopping, her houseplants and her flowers. She and David enjoyed cooking together and often shared recipes with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Daniel P. (Murf) Cunningham; and brothers-in-law, Charles Drew and Robert Mirch.
A family celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In Jans memory, donations to your local food bank would be appreciated. As published in the Atchison Globe.
