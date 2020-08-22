Montgomery, Patricia A. 1929-2020

Patricia A. Montgomery, 90, of Atchison, Kansas, went to be with her Savior surrounded by her family at home, Friday August 7, 2020.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the First Christian Church, Atchison, with Rev. Russ Cooper officiating. The family requests no flowers. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or Unity Health Rehabilitation Center and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Patricia was born Oct. 1, 1929, in Beatrice, Nebraska, the daughter of Frank and Velma (Brugh) Hofacre.
Patricia married Raymond W. Montgomery on July 13, 1946, in Kansas City, Kansas.
She started her banking career with City National Bank in Atchison as a teller then moved to secretary. She then went to work for the Bank of Bethany in Oklahoma as an Executive Assistant.
Patricia was a member of the First Christian Church. She served on her childrens school PTA, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and Brownie Leader. Patricia enjoyed playing bridge, crocheting, working crossword puzzles and card games with the kids.
Patricia was an avid sports fan and loved to watch the kids and grandkids play sports. In addition, she volunteered at the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary. Patricia was her happiest when around family.
Survivors include: her children, Peggy A. Montgomery (Gary) Wohlgemuth, Raymond W. (Rebecca) Montgomery II, Robert G. (Mary Jane) Montgomery and Elizabeth L. Montgomery; a sister, Lila Brierley; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and a granddog.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her parents, and a brother, Lee Hofacre. As published in the Atchison Globe.
