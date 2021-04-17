Monson, Lois M. 1931-2021

LANCASTER, Kan. Lois Marie Monson, 89, formerly of Lancaster, Kansas, died on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the NEK Hospice or the St. Johns Lutheran Church, Lancaster and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Lois was born on May 31, 1931, in Bendena, Kansas, the daughter of John R. and Kathryn M. (Anderson) Grunert. She graduated from Bendena High School in 1950. Lois worked various places including dry cleaners, at Pillsburys, Atchison, as a clerk for TG&Y, and did private babysitting. Lois will be remembered as a mother, and homemaker. She was a member of the St. Johns Lutheran Church, Lancaster, a member of the Lancaster Lions Club, the Ladies Card Club, Birthday Club, and the Lois-Martha Quilters and enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, and watching sports including Royals Baseball, Kansas City Chiefs Football, K.U. Basketball and Kansas State Football. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She was married to Virgil L. Monson on Oct. 14, 1953, at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Atchison, Kansas. Virgil preceded her in death on March 11, 2011.
Survivors include two sons, John (Mary Lynn) Monson, Atchison, Greg (Brandy) Monson, Meriden, Kansas; two daughters, Cindy (Stan) Drimmel, Lancaster, and Sandy (Randy) Cormode, Atchison; ten grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Her parents; husband, Virgil; two sisters, Martha Smith and Dorothy Williams; and a granddaughter, Beth Marie Monson, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
