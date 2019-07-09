Monshower, Dale 1950-2019

Dale Monshower, 69, Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2019.
He was born March 17, 1950, Richard and Helen Monshower.
Survivors include: wife, Dianna Seevers; five children; 14 grandchildren; 5 siblings; and numerous friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online visit Dales Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select donate now. As published in the Atchison Globe.
