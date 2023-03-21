Minnis, Donald J. 1947-2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. Donald J. Minnis, 75, Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his home.
Don was born on Aug. 3, 1947, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Dee Alexander and Kathryn Patricia (McGinnis) Minnis. He married Virginia Stanley on Sept. 30, 1978, and she survives at home.
Other survivors include his sons, Oliver (Katie) Minnis, Morgan (Heidi) Minnis; siblings, Michael (Debbie) Minnis, Jane Biffinger, Judy (Roger) Proffitt, Joyce (Dan) Nolan; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Minnis, and Hugh Minnis; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother; and sister-in-law, Dee Alexander (Jenny) Minnis; and brother-in-law, Roc Biffinger.
Don grew up in Atchison, and graduated from Maur Hill - Mount Academy in 1965. He earned a bachelors degree in business from Emporia State. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, stationed in Nicosia, Cyprus for nearly two years. After his service, Don lived in Emporia, Kansas, Kansas City, and Dallas, Texas, before returning to Kansas in 1976.
Finding his home in Lawrence, Don began his 47 year real estate career at Haverty & Hatfield, followed by eight years at McGrew Real Estate, and the remaining 35 years at Stephens Real Estate. Don was honored with Realtor Emeritus status and was awarded Lawrence Board of Realtors Distinguished Service award in 2021. Don made close friends in every chapter of life. He loved the Lawrence community and the opportunity to meet and serve countless friends and clients.
Dons passion was his family. Don loved his wife, Virginia, of 44 years, and their two sons, Oliver and Morgan. Don and Virginia loved dancing and music. Don enjoyed attending his sons little league and high school sporting events. He cherished time and closeness during their academic and professional journeys. Dons favorite moments were seeing his sons marry their wonderful wives, and spending time with his two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Hugh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Center in Lawrence.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary Recitation starting at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2022, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.
The family suggests memorials in Dons name to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, St. Lawrence Catholic Center, or LMH Oncology and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
