ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Dee Minnis, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022.
Dee was born on Jan. 17, 1943, in Atchison, to the late Dee Alexander Minnis Jr. and Kathryn Patricia (McGinnis) Minnis.
Dee attended Sacred Heart Parish and Sacred Heart Elementary School in Atchison. He graduated from Maur Hill - Mount Academy in 1961.
Dee married Janice I. Harris of St. Joseph on Aug. 20, 1964, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Denver, Colorado, where they made their home for the next five years. In 1969, they moved to Omaha, Nebraska and a few years later, they moved to an acreage in Arlington, Nebraska, where they raised their two daughters. In 1995, the couple moved back to St. Joseph to enjoy retirement.
Dee worked as a salesman for Florsheim Shoes and Northwestern Bell early in his career, but in 1970, he began a career with Magees Department Store at Westroads Mall in Omaha, Nebraska, and quickly became the store manager. Dee was the General Manager for the Magees Department Store until 1983. Next, Dee and Janice opened Pisa Pizza restaurant, also at the Westroads Mall, and operated it together until 1995.
Dee was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He also liked keeping up with his favorite sports teams, including the University of Nebraska football team (the Big 8 was his favorite).
Dee loved to play golf and spent many afternoons perfecting his game. He had many friends throughout his life and those friends made him so happy. There was rarely an evening when someone wasnt stopping by his home to share stories, dinner, or a cold beer. Dee cherished family and friends most of all.
In addition to his parents, Dee is preceded in death by his wife, Janice (Jenny) and his brother-in-law, Roc Biffinger.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Jodi Spain and Kristin (Mike) Sweetman; grandchildren: Megan (Ethan) Emshoff, Nathan Spain, Michael Sweetman, Sophie Sweetman, Lydia Sweetman; siblings, Michael (Debbie) Minnis, Don (Virginia) Minnis, Jane Ann Biffinger, Judy (Roger) Proffitt, Joyce (Dan) Nolan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family Visitation: 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Rosary: 1 p.m.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: Immediately following Rosary.
Inurnment: Immediately following Memorial Mass of Christian Burial.
A Celebration of Life will follow Inurnment, at Paoluccis restaurant in Atchison.
Per his wishes, Mr. Minnis has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.
The family suggests memorial donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. As published in the Atchison Globe.
