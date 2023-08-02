Mink, Dyelan A. 1993-2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dyelan Alexander Mink, 29, passed away on July 24, 2023. He was born on Dec. 8, 1993, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Michael and Sheila Mink. Dyelan graduated from Oak Park High School, in 2012 and then obtained his Associates Degree at Maple Woods Community College. Dyelan had a goal of becoming an accountant and was taking BS Accounting classes from Western Governors University.
Dyelan had a love for fitness and eating healthy. He had even recently lost 70 pounds and was excited to encourage others to make better lifestyle habits. In his free time, you could find Dyelan out back on his patio with his beloved Green Cheeked Conure, Chicco. Only the finest would do for his bird, as he was fed the finest. Dyelan was an avid Frisbee golf player and decorated Eagle Scout.
Dyelan is survived by his parents, Mike Mink and Shiela Mink; brothers, Dalton Mink and Darian Mink, and numerous other family members that loved him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dyelans name, to St. Andrews Catholic Church, for their new church visions.
Friday: visitation, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at White Chapel Funeral Home located at 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO 64119.
Saturday: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. to noon, at St. Andrews Catholic Church located at 6415 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO 64119.
Committal service directly following Funeral Mass, at White Chapel Cemetery 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO 64119. As published in the Atchison Globe.
