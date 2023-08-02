Mink, Dyelan A. 1993-2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dyelan Alexander Mink, 29, passed away on July 24, 2023. He was born on Dec. 8, 1993, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Michael and Sheila Mink. Dyelan graduated from Oak Park High School, in 2012 and then obtained his Associates Degree at Maple Woods Community College. Dyelan had a goal of becoming an accountant and was taking BS Accounting classes from Western Governors University.

Dyelan had a love for fitness and eating healthy. He had even recently lost 70 pounds and was excited to encourage others to make better lifestyle habits. In his free time, you could find Dyelan out back on his patio with his beloved Green Cheeked Conure, Chicco. Only the finest would do for his bird, as he was fed the finest. Dyelan was an avid Frisbee golf player and decorated Eagle Scout.

