Bettie Jean Jeanie (Hundley) Miner, age 92, of Atchison, died June 24, 2023, at a care facility in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born on May 20, 1931, in Atchison, the daughter of Bryant Henry Hundley and Ruby Myrtle (Tull) Hundley. She attended Washington, Sunnyside and Franklin grade schools before graduating from Atchison High School, in 1949. She continued her education at Vo-Tech for secretarial training.
Jeanie was most importantly, a mother and grandmother. She was a Brownie Scout Leader while raising her children. She managed the Mode Oday, was employed at the Wagon Wheel, and was a custodian at Rockwell, St. Benedicts College and USD 409 until her retirement, in 1993. She was a member of the Carol Baptist Church where her and Richard Dick Van Wey, were married; they later divorced. She married Gary Martin; they divorced and she married Larry Miner; they divorced. She enjoyed the time she shared with, Bob Barnes, until his passing. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning and preparing large meals for family gatherings, celebrating holidays, staying fashionable by wearing and collecting jewelry, working on word searches but most of all she loved her family; she showed her love the best she could through her actions. She maintained her devotion to God privately and loved reading the bible.
She is survived by her children, Claudia Jo Payne, Horton, Kansas, Dorothy Jean (Bill) Mercer, Polo, Missouri, Robert Harold Bobby (Cheryl) Van Wey, Atchison, Danette Ruby (Francis) Brownfield, Polo, Dennis Franklin (Ala) Van Wey, Lees Summit, Missouri, Garie Jean (Scot) Martin Brownrigg, Welda, Kansas; a brother, Harold L. (Susan) Hundley, St. Joseph, Missouri; 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death include her parents; grandchildren, Cinnamon Payne Odonnell, Shana Van Wey, Dennis Andrew Skeen, Traci Lynn Smith; brothers, Henry, Earl Buster, Jim and Charlie Bill; sisters, Delia Burge, Dorothy Ola Wilburn and Ruby Cox; and son-in-law, Ray Payne.
Service was June 29, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Hansen officiating.
She was laid to rest at the Sumner Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
