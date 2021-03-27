Alice C. Tudy Mills, 83, Atchison, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at St. Lukes Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Alice was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Atchison, the daughter of Oscar B. and Flossie May (Allen) Martin.
She attended schools in both Atchison and Everest, Kansas.
Alice was a homemaker, and a mother and grandmother. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals baseball and Kansas City Chiefs football, watching world news, and keeping an eye on the stock market and crocheting.
Survivors include: three daughters: Penny Mills, Atchison, Vickie Dorman, West Monroe, Louisiana, Tracy Shephard, Bonner Springs, Kansas; five sons: Mike (Theresa) Mills, Atchison, Bruce (Cathy) Mills, St. Joseph, Missouri, Larry Mills, State of Kansas, Gary (Sonny) Mills, Atchison, Terry Mills, Easton, Kansas; two aunts, Karla Allen and Anna Allen; a step-son, Marvin Mills, Honduras; 27 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and numerous foster grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Oscar and Flossie Martin; step-father, Leigh Crosswhite; a son, Richie Mills; a step-son, Delane Mills; and a brother, Phillip Butch Martin.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Sumner Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Humane Society and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
