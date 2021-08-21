Melvin Charles Miller, 80, of Atchison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Amberwell Hospital of Atchison.
Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Church at Good Intent with Rev. Hughes Sundeme as celebrant. Interment followed in the St. Louis Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Louis Catholic Church or American Heart Association and may be left in care of the funeral Home.
Melvin was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Wathena, Kansas. He was the fifth child of Charles and Edna (Fleek) Miller. Melvin spent most of his early life on his parents farm tending to animals and learning the ways of the farming and country life, and attending school at the St. Louis School, in the Good Intent community, west of Atchison. At 14, he began high school at Maur Hill where he graduated in 1958. He attended Guards Business School, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and in 1972 earned his CPA certificate. He joined with Bob Spanier to form Spanier & Miller, CPA, and in 1990 opened his own accounting firm, Melvin C. Miller, CPA.
In 1963, Melvin married Ruth Ellen Braun of Atchison. The couple were married on August 24 at St. Josephs Catholic Church. To this union, three sons and one daughter were born. They lived in the church rectory and Melvin helped tend to the grounds at St. Louis Church for 20 years, where he was a member of the church council, and was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Assembly #1716. He was also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and American Simmental Association. Later, they built a house and moved to their own farm where his favorite past-time was raising his cattle and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Melvin is survived by Ruth Miller, his wife of nearly 58 years; three sons, Scott (Lisa) Miller of Parkville, Missouri, Paul (Becky) Miller of Cummings, Kansas, and Mark (Brenda) Miller of Nortonville, Kansas; and one daughter, Kelli (Brad) Nichols of Smithville, Missouri; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; as well as two brothers, Burnace (Linda) Miller, Lancaster, and Ronald (Anita) Miller, Atchison; and three sisters, Ellen Mae Hickman, Loveland, Colorado, Carol Jean (Herschel) Keithline, Kansas City, Kansas, and Mary Lynn Geisendorf, Hiawatha, Kansas; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Fesperman, Dove Canyon, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Miller of Atchison; one brother and his wife, Richard and Dorothy Miller of Denton, Kansas; one sister and her husband, Max and Ethel Sug McGuire of Atchison; two brothers-in-law, Jack Hickman of Atchison, and Gene Geisendorf of Atchison; and his sister, Eunice Dolly Fesperman of Dove Canyon, California. As published in the Atchison Globe.
