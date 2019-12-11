Miller, Margaret T. 1921-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Margaret T. Miller, 98, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Atchison Vintage Park, surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret Theresa Schrick was born on Oct. 31, 1921, in Nortonville, Kansas, the daughter of John and Anna (Putthoff) Schrick.
She attended Mount Union School and graduated 8th grade from St. Josephs Catholic School, Nortonville.
On April 23, 1946, she married Edwin L. Miller, from Exeter, Nebraska, at St. Anns Church, Effingham; he preceded her in death, on April 9, 1990.
They had six children: Joe (Trudy) Miller, Wichita, Kansas, John (Kathy) Miller, Yukon, Oklahoma, Charlie Miller (deceased), Mary (Chuck) Hord, Atchison, Rick (Brenda) Miller, St. Joseph, and Ann (Toby) Hunt, Ooltewah, Tennessee.
She made many memories with her sister, Louise Silvius, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, and brother, John Schrick, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Her parents; husbands, Eddie and Leo; a son, Charlie Miller; a sister, Leona Haverkamp; brothers: Herman, Lawrence and Nick Schrick, preceded her in death.
Margaret worked at Kresges lunch counter as a manager, from 1946 to 1949. She worked for Saunders Mop Mfg., in Atchison, for 20 years, retiring in 1984. She worked part-time as a receptionist for OTrimble Chapel and Becker Chapel, Effingham, Kansas.
Margaret and her husband, Eddie, gave her mother a home for 22 years and her brother, John, lived with them for two years.
Margaret was a parishioner of St. Anns Church for 78 years. She was a past president of the Altar Society and past member of the Parish Council. She was a member of the Happy Hour Club, the Winsome Dozen Club and the Priscilla Club. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center, in Effingham, to eat lunch, visit and play cards.
She married Leo Diebolt, of Effingham, on July 4, 1992.
He preceded her in death, on Aug. 25, 2002.
After Leos death, Margaret enjoyed spending time and traveling with Joe Brentano.
Margarets greatest Joy was being with her family, especially her 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She spent many hours in her flower and vegetable gardens, canning numerous vegetables for her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. Anns Church, Effingham, with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the St. Anns Cemetery.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Becker Chapel, 402 Third St., Effingham, KS, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Croix Hospice, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
