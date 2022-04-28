BENDENA, Kan. Donna Lee (Auxier) Miller, 76, of Bendena, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, of complications from a massive stroke.
Donna was born May 30, 1945, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the only child of Charley Auxier and Laura (Waggoner) Auxier.
She attended public schools in St. Joseph and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with her bachelors degree in education.
She taught Spanish for the St. Joseph Public Schools and later at Atchison High School, then at Wathena and Elwood, Kansas until her retirement. After she retired, she taught Spanish part time at Atchison Catholic Elementary School.
She loved Spanish and teaching the language to others. Playing tennis was her favorite pastime and she coached girls tennis at Lafayette High School and boys tennis at Atchison High School.
She and Donald Miller were united in marriage on Jan. 7, 1981, at St. Benedicts Church in Bendena. Donna attended Mass at St. Benedict Parish in Atchison with her family, until illness prevented her.
She took flying lessons but never did decide to pursue her pilots license, because she could never find the airports from the sky. Donna enjoyed crafts, playing trivia, reading, watching western and mystery shows and movies and travelling; she travelled to all the lower 48 states and twice to Europe.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald Miller and her son, Kyle Miller, both of Bendena.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Guastello officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Benedicts Cemetery, Bendena.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Donna Miller Scholarship Fund, which will be used to award an annual scholarship to a student graduating from Riverside High School, who wishes to pursue their education in Spanish and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.