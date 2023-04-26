LANCASTER, Kan.
Burnace Gerald Miller, 87 years old, of Lancaster, Kansas, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Lukes Hospice House.
LANCASTER, Kan.
Burnace Gerald Miller, 87 years old, of Lancaster, Kansas, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Lukes Hospice House.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Louis Church with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as celebrant.
Burial will be in the Alderson Cemetery. A rosary will be on Friday, April 28, 2023, beginning at 6 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorials may made to St. Louis Church or St. Lukes Hospice House and left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom funeral care has been entrusted.
Burnace was born on Sept. 3, 1935, in Wathena, Kansas, the son of Charles and Edna (Fleek) Miller. He attended various country elementary schools and graduated high school from Maur Hill Prep.
Burnace was a life-long farmer and cattleman; he loved being a farmer and was proud to raise his crop and his cattle. He was also known for raising a great garden, cruising around the countryside to chat with anyone he ran across and was always willing and enjoyed helping out his neighbors. He served in the Kansas National Guard, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Louis Church, where he served on the parish finance council for many years.
He married Linda Ramseier at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas, on May 8, 1965; they shared nearly 58 years of marriage.
Family was important to Burnace and he will always be remembered by his wife, Linda Miller; his children, Dean (Daisha) Miller, Michele (Darren) Fowler, Dave (Jennifer) Miller; his grandchildren, Matthew (Calista) Miller, Andrew (Rachel) Miller, Caleb Miller, Brooke (Austin) Eckert, Blair (Zach) Halter, Bryce Fowler, Blake Fowler, Elizabeth (Ked) Hart, Luke (Hailey) Miller, Charlie Miller, Max Miller; and his two great-grandchildren, Juniper Miller and Gwynn Eckert. Additional survivors include his brother, Ronald (Anita) Miller; sisters, Ellen Mae Hickman, Carol Jean Keithline, Mary Lynn Geisendorf; a sister-in-law, Ruth Miller; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Fesperman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Richard (Dorothy) Miller, Ethel Sug (Max) McGuire, Eunice Dolly Fesperman, Melvin C. Miller; brothers-in-law, H.B. Keithline, Jack Hickman, Gene Geisendorf; a grandson, Nicholas Miller; and two great-grandchildren, Amaya Eckert and Hayden Halter. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.