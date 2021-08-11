Millenbruch, Dale D. 1939-2021

Dale D. Millenbruch
LANCASTER, Kan. Dale Dean Millenbruch, 81, of Lancaster, Kansas, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Medicalodge in Atchison, Kansas. He was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Rossville, Kansas, the son of Elmer William Fredrick and Lois Ann (Oldfield) Millenbruch.
Dale graduated from Whiting High School in 1958. He worked for Whiteleys Inc. in Topeka, Kansas, from 1964 1977. He began as deliveryman then yard foreman; he retired as Vice President. In 1975 Dale received Salesman of the Year award. After retirement, Dale began helping his father-in-law on the family farm and continued for many years.
He was a board member and past president of Farm Bureau and a member of Atchison County Coop Board.
Dale married Helen Marie Keimig on Jan., 22, 1966, in Atchison, at St. Benedicts Church. They celebrated over 55 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Helen of the home; son, William Lee Millenbruch (Shelley Taylor) of Lancaster; daughter, Kelli Anne Moore (Eric Wayne) of Salina, Kansas; and two granddaughters, Olivia Deane and Ella Lyn Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lois Millenbruch; infant brother, Edward Millenbruch; and sister, Barbara Katherine Millenbruch.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service.
Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or Diabetes Assoc. c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.