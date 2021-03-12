Meyer, Virginia A. 1951-2021

Virginia Ann Meyer, 69, of Atchison, Kansas, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home.
A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Otha Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences and remembrances may be sent online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Virginia was born on March 12, 1951, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Melvin and Bertha (Handke) Hammond. She graduated from Atchison Community High School in 1969.
Virginia worked as a waitress for the former Big Boys Restaurant and at the Melrose. She had also worked as a clerk for TG&Y and Gibsons. She started work in housekeeping for the Atchison Hospital and retired after 27 1/2 years as the Material Manager for the hospital. She loved Elvis Presley, watching television, reading Detective books, going on cruises and especially her grandchildren.
She was married to Garry Meyer (aka Elvis) on Nov. 15, 1969. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include three sons, Shawn Meyer, San Antonio, Texas, Jason (Chandal) Meyer, Blue Springs, Missouri, and Joshua (Valerie) Meyer, Bella Vista, Arkansas; a daughter, Heather Meyer, of the home; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Karen Griffin, Sandy Hammond, Jeanette Hammond, and Sharon (Steve) Beck, all of Topeka.
Her parents and one sister, Nancy Hammond, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
