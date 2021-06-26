Meyer, Robert L. 1935-2021

LEAVENWORTH, Mo. Robert L. Meyer (Bob) passed away June 11, 2021, at the age of 85.
He was born Dec. 23, 1935, to Toney Meyer and Edan A. Rohade Meyer, in Leavenworth.
He is survived by: his wife, Peggy; four sons: Roger Meyer (Janet), Toney Meyer, David Miller (Leana), Brain Miller; two daughters, LeeAnn Galland (Terry) and Bobbie Meyer; 20 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Also by one sister, Betty A. Meyer, and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by: brothers: Kenneth Meyer, Howard Meyer, Horace Mermid and John Meyer; sister, Rhoda Mae Sacra; son, James Meyer; and daughter, Diana Meyer.
Over the years, Bob has owned and operated several business in Leavenworth and a small grocery at Potter, Kansas.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. As published in the Atchison Globe.
