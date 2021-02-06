Meyer, Mary J. 1937-2021

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Mary Jo Meyer, 84, of Leavenworth, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Leavenworth Jan. 30, 1937, to Raymond and Helen Kohler.
A lifelong Leavenworth area resident, she attended Leavenworth High School graduating in 1955. She would then attend St Lukes school of nursing where she received her RN. She would go on to work many places but spent many years working as the nurse at Hallmark Cards, in Leavenworth.
She married Kenneth Meyer on Aug. 7, 1964. He survives at home.
Also, survived by her: two children, Scott Meyer (Debbie) and Jennifer Dixson (Darin) and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service will follow at Noon.
Private family burial will be held. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.