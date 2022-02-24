Sharon Teresa (Weinmann) Meier, age 84, of Atchison, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at Atchison Senior Village.
Sharon was born on July 12, 1937, in Atchison, the daughter of Louis P. Weinmann and Virginia (Antle) Weinmann.
She attended St. Josephs Grade School and graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy, in 1955.
She married John Meier on June 1, 1957, at St. Josephs Church in Atchison and they were married for 61 years, until his passing on Jan. 19, 2019.
She was employed with the Muchnic family for her entire working career of 65 years. She served as a secretary at LFM, Valley Company and the Muchnic Foundation all in Atchison. For the last 20 years, she was the caretaker of the Muchnic Home and Art Gallery.
Sharon loved gardening and flowers and for many years, visitors to the Muchnic Art Gallery enjoyed the gardens that she and John created and maintained. She enjoyed frequenting casinos and playing bridge.
She is survived by: her son, Terry Meier (Shelley Ryan); two sisters, Alice (Bob) Scott, Deborah (Ed) Schneider; a brother, Dennis (Jeanine) Weinmann; and two grandchildren, Holden and Mackenzie.
She is predeceased by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Edwin Weinmann and Br. Robert Weinmann, CSC.
Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at St. Joseph Church with Fr. Meinrad Miller, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Parish Rosary was Feb. 25, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
The family kindly requests that masks are worn during the services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Area Community Foundation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or St. Benedict Parish and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom funeral care has been entrusted.
Online memories of Sharon and condolences to the family may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
