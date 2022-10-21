Meier, Dixie M. 1942-2022

Dixie M. Meier, 80, Atchison, Kansas, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Atchison Senior Village Nursing Center.
Dixie will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation care.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Humane Society or Atchison Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Dixie was born March 24, 1942, in Atchison, the daughter of Leo and Margaret Ward Healey. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Atchison High School.
She and Jerry Snodgrass Sr. were married on April 8, 1961, in Atchison. Mr. Snodgrass preceded her in death. She and Francis Leroy Meier were united in marriage in February of 1977 in Atchison. Mr. Meier preceded her in 2000.
Dixie was a homemaker and enjoyed attending garage sales and going to the casino in her spare time.
She was a member of St. Benedict Parish of Atchison.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Snodgrass Jr. (Shelley Erhart), Atchison; two sisters, Carole (Joe) Paolucci, Atchison, JoAnn Shell, Atchison; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. As published in the Atchison Globe.
