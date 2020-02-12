Mehan, Genevieve E. 1924-2020

SHAWNEE, Kan. Genevieve Elizabeth Mehan, 96, of Shawnee, passed away on Feb. 3.
Genevieve was born Jan. 19, 1924, in Wathena, Kansas. She was the oldest of 10 children.
At age 19, she came to Kansas City, Missouri. She worked at Wilcox Electric where she met her future husband.
She married Ora Mehan at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Kansas City, on April 27, 1957.
Genevieve was preceded in death by: her husband of 51 years, Ora; her parents, Joseph and Josephine Miller; and her sisters, Esther Saxton and Henrietta Fortney.
Survivors include: her son, Craig Mehan (Carla); daughters, Karen Adkins and Denise Sandusky (Tim); grandchildren: Brandon and Shawn Adkins, Michelle Scott (Adkins), Connor Mehan; and one great-grandchild, Nora Scott; and brothers, Eugene, Alfred, Ray, and Donald Miller; and sisters, Georgia Hampton, Alveria Bartkoski, and JoAnn Sittenauer.
Genevieve was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 11 am to Noon Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Marks Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lees Summit Road, Independence, MO.
Funeral mass will begin at Noon, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities. As published in the Atchison Globe.
