Meeks, Kathleen A. 1934-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Kathleen Ann (Canter) Meeks, 87, of Effingham, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Two Timbers Care Center in Highland, Kansas.
Kathleen was born on May 13, 1934, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Wade and Anita (Crepin) Canter.
She lived all of her life in Northeast Kansas and held various positions in accounting, food service and education.
Her greatest joy was raising her two sons and spending time with her five grandchildren. Kathleen also enjoyed gardening, traveling, her cats, going to the casino and eating out.
Kathleen was a member of the Union Church in Effingham.
She married LeDoit Alan Meeks on Nov. 20, 1954, in Wathena, Kansas, at the United Methodist Church.
He preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2007.
She married LeRoy Servaes of Atchison, on Aug. 1, 2009.
Kathleen was also preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, Robert Canter; and twin sister, Darlene Warga.
Survivors include her children, Roger and his wife, Denise Meeks of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Steven and his wife, Karen Meeks of Effingham.
Additional survivors include: her grandchildren: Morgan of Sydney, Australia, Barret of Lincoln, Wade of Effingham, Madison of Manhattan, Kansas and Matie (Angelito) Dela Cruz of Overland Park, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Evangelist Kathleen A. Twombly and High Priest Mark Twombly officiating.
Burial will follow at the Monrovia Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Monrovia Cemetery or Northeast Kansas Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
