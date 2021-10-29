Sister Celinda Medina, OSB, 96, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the monastery.
Patient and sweet-natured, Sister Celinda endured many years of disability with peaceful acceptance.
She was born in La Jara, Colorado, on Feb. 20, 1925, one of the 14 children of Juan and Celina Romero Medina.
She entered the Mount community in 1945 and recently celebrated 75 years of monastic profession. After earning her bachelors degree from Mount St. Scholastica College, she obtained training in the Read-On program at Lone Mountain College in San Francisco and completed her Reading Specialist certificate at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.
She taught primary grades for 41 years in Kansas and Colorado and received a service award for teaching over 25 years in Wyandotte County.
From 1988 to 2000, she was the director of the Read-On Center at the Mount Community Center. A reading teacher par excellence, she delighted in the discovery of the power of the word by children and adults. Her tenacious dedication to help children learn was evident in her many hours of tutoring after school and on Saturdays.
Sister Celinda was preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers: Adelmo, Teofilo and Gilbert Medina; and her sisters: Louise and Marie Medina, Celina McFarlan, Sister Lucia S.Sp.S., Sister Dora, O.S.F., Sister Aurea O.S.B., Sister Joseph Mary D.C. and Sister Ramona C.S.J.
She is survived by: a brother, Luis Medina; a sister, Sister Rufina, S.M.S.M.; and by nieces, nephews and her monastic family.
Funeral services are pending.
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home (www.arensbergpruett.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts website: www.mountosb.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
