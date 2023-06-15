Sharon Ruth (Garrett) Meade, 77, Atchison, passed, Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
A parish rosary was held on Wednesday June 14, at 5:30 p.m., with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Sharon was laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the The V Foundation for Cancer Research or St. Judes Childrens Hospital and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Sharon was born on Aug. 19, 1945, in Atchison, to Charles William and Virginia Ruth (Thomas) Garrett. She grew up in Atchison before moving to Effingham during high school. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1963. As a child she enjoyed spending time with her grandparents and that was when she started rocking in a rocking chair. No matter what house she was in or porch she was on, she was rocking.
Sharon went to work at Snowden Mize, in Atchison, after graduation.
She married Robert Meade, on Feb. 10, 1968, at St. Anns Church in Effingham, Kansas. As a young newlywed, she watched her husband leave for the Army in Nov. 1968. She continued working and praying for Roberts safe return from Vietnam.
In 1971, they welcomed a daughter, Bobbi Jo, and a son, Jeffrey Alan, in 1974. Sharon worked hard to help raise her family. When the kids were young, she worked at Medicalodge as a nurses aide. She worked at Rockwell as a security guard. She at one time worked three jobs; St. Josephs Church, Theatre Atchison, and the Atchison Presbyterian Church as a custodian before retiring. Sharon was a dedicated mother and wife. She volunteered to be a room mother and head room mother during their grade school years. She was a member of the Community Club and served as Carnival Chairman as well. She never missed Jeffs ball games or Bobbi Jos band concerts. She was commonly known as mom or band mom.
Sharon was a devoted catholic and a member of St. Josephs Church. She was very involved in St. Matthews circle, Altar Society, Daughters of Isabella, and the Church Bazaar, where she could be found at the Fancy Booth. She was faithful with adoration, praying every Thursday at 1 p.m. She many times covered the following time slot as well. Sharon was a life time member of Girl Scouts, and received many awards, including the Honor Pin. She was a leader, trainer, consultant, and leader for her granddaughters troop. She volunteered at The Amelia Earhart Festival, Junior Guild, and President of The Garden Club. She dedicated herself, along with Robert, to Ducks Unlimited earning a 25 year pin.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Henry and Maude (Matthias) Garrett and Olin and Edna (Burch) Thomas, uncles Jim and Louie Garrett, Bud and Maxine Thomas. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Justin Behler.
Sharon is survived by her husband Robert, of the home, her daughter Bobbi Jo (Pat Neumann), her son Jeffrey Alan, and a brother Richard (Virginia) Garrett; sisters-in-law, Gayla Tempton, Cheryl (Cliff) Lowry, and a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Sharon loved all her pets throughout the years, feeding her birds, flower gardening, and sports. She could always be found watching an NCAA basketball or football game, and NFL games. She entertained her kids and grandkids with songs and making animal sounds.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
