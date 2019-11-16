LENEXA, Kan.
McVey, 92, formerly of Manhattan, Kansas and Effingham, Kansas, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Vintage Park of Lenexa, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 26, 1927, in Monrovia, Kansas, the only child of Charles and Alice (Leonard) Stutz.
She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, and attended Kansas State University.
Wanda worked as an administrative assistant at ACCHS for several years and then had a 42 year career as an accountant in the foundation department at K-State.
She attended Hope Lutheran Church in Manhattan.
She married Earl Dean McVey on Nov. 7, 1953, in Falls City, Nebraska. Mr. McVey preceded her in death just three years earlier.
Survivors include: three children: Craig McVey and wife, Bette of Mobile, Alabama, Denise McVey of Overland Park, Kansas and Bart McVey and wife, Dawn of Overland Park; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A service celebrating Wandas faith and life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main St. Parkville, MO, with Rev. Phil Hirsch, presiding.
Graveside service, and interment, will follow at 3 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, Effingham.
Memories of Wanda and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.meyersfuneralchapel.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
