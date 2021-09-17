Donald C. McRae, 88, Atchison, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his home.
Don was born Dec. 20, 1932, in Atchison, Kansas and attended school in Atchison and Augusta, Kansas, graduating in 1952 from Atchison High.
He served in the United States Coast Guard, following in his older brothers footsteps.
After his return to Atchison, he began his career at the Atchison Water Department, where he retired as crew superintendent after 44 years of service.
He met Mary Carol Seeger, and was united in marriage on May 12, 1956, at St. Josephs Church by Fr. Matthew Hall, OSB.
He was a member of the American Legion and previously a volunteer for Atchison Project Concern, as a meal delivery person for Meals on Wheels.
Don enjoyed playing golf at Pineview Country Club, after learning to play while a young caddy with his brothers and cousins at Bellevue CC.
An avid supporter of Atchison High sports and Benedictine football and basketball, he could always be heard cheering for his teams, especially when a grandson or granddaughter was performing.
Survivors include: a son, Steve (Sandy) McRae, Rose Hill, Kansas; a daughter, Kim (Tom) Bartlett, Atchison; five grandchildren: Amie Johnson (fiance; Bruce Spilman), Breanna (Tim) Hottovy, Jared (Whitney) McRae, Dustin (Abby) Bartlett, Tobin (Kelsey) Bartlett; one step-grandchild, Corey (Brock) Hinz; 10 great-grandchildren: Macie and Adam Molt, Avery, Wyatt and Cash Hottovy, Landon and Ellis McRae, Carter, Hogan and Keaton Bartlett; and three step-great-grandchildren: Allysen Owens, Tristan and Taylin Merkle.
He was preceded in death by: his spouse, Mary Carol (Seeger) McRae; parents, Merlin and Bessie (Stickler) McRae; a grandson, Jason Johnson; brothers: Frank Kurtz, Murray McRae, Robert Bob McRae and sisters, Mary Francis Kinney and Connie Canterberry.
Christian funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Reed officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Project Concern or Atchison Humane Society and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom the final arrangements have been entrusted.
Masks during the service are encouraged. As published in the Atchison Globe.
