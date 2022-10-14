TAMPA, Fla. Kathleen (Birch) McNeal, 98, of Tampa, Florida, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Homegoing Service will be Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Earl Easley officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral care.
Kathleen was born Dec. 5, 1923, in Platte City, Missouri, the daughter of Cammie and Irene Arlena (Johnson) Birch. She attended school in Atchison.
She and Arthur James AJ McNeal were married Aug. 23, 1964, in Atchison. Mr. McNeal preceded her in death on July 9, 1993.
Ms. McNeal was an active member of the Campbell Chapel AME Church, in Atchison, for over 50 years. She served as an Announcing Clerk, Usher, Sunday School Teacher, Trustee, Treasurer, President of the Usher Board, and Choir member. Was a member of the Electoral College of Kansas-Nebraska Annual Conference of the AME Church, as well as a member of the Womens Missionary Society. While active in so many facets of the church she also helped develop the 5th District Economic Development Fund, Inc., also known as the Peoples Trust Fund of the AME Church.
In 2005 she moved to Tampa to be near her son. While living in Tampa she was a member of the Jesus People Family Worship Center Church. Kathleen was also a member of the local chapter of the NAACP and an active member of the Lincoln School Alumni Association in Atchison.
Ms. McNeal was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Estella Chapter #4, Atchison, Kansas, for over 65 years. During that time, she became The Worthy Matron of the chapter three times. The Chapter eventually merged with the Leavenworth, Kansas, Fidelity #9 Chapter of the Order. She was a member of that Chapter for over seven years.
Additionally, she was on the Ancient Prince Hall Grand Court of the Heroines of Jericho Kansas and Jurisdiction F. & A.M.. She was a member for over 54 years.
In addition to her many memberships and community service, Kathleen enjoyed walking, reading, listening to Gospel music, bowling, and playing pinochle. She could often be found in the kitchen exploring her love for cooking.
Survivors include, her son, Clyde (Phyllis) Birch, Tampa; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Jean Leach; her brother, Cammie Birch Jr.; and four sisters, Mary Taylor, Anna Reed, Emma Hawkins, and Alberta Foster. As published in the Atchison Globe.
