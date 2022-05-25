McManaman, Bernard M. 1932-2022

EMPORIA, Kan. Bernard Michael McManaman, of Emporia, died on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the University of Kansas St. Francis Campus in Topeka. He was 89.
Bernie was born on Nov. 15, 1932, in Spalding, Nebraska, the son of Patrick Henry and Rose Lawless McManaman. He was first generation Irish American on both sides of his family. He was raised on the family farm west of town.
He married LaVon Howe on Jan. 27, 1962, at St. Anthonys Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska.
When Bernie asked LaVons dad for his daughters hand in marriage, he was told he had to have all of her. They celebrated 60 years of wedded bliss this year. They enjoyed traveling around the country, visiting family. Rarely, would you see one without the other.
Surviving family members include: wife, LaVon McManaman; children, Becca Hennessey of Pasadena, Maryland, Larry (Mandy) McManaman of Emporia, Bill (Kirby Fell) McManaman of San Diego, California and Alicia (Steve Shortt) McManaman of Seminole, Florida; grandchildren: Sam Johnson, Emma McManaman, Trevor (Molly) Hennessey and Sara Hennessey.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Joseph McManaman; sister, Eleanor Jones; and son-in-law, James Hennessey.
Bernie had 53 years of sobriety and was active in local and state Alcoholics Anonymous.
Bernie was an Alcohol and Drug Counselor for Valley Hope in Norton, Kansas and Atchison from 1974 to 1997. Many patients remember him fondly as Sweet Old Bernie.
He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 and was a member of Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion.
Bernie was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, in Emporia.
The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, May 25, with visitation following until 8 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia (casual dress).
Bernie will be cremated, so a graveside service will occur at a later date at the St. Michaels Calvary Cemetery in Spalding.
Memorial contributions to Valley Hope or Alcoholics Anonymous can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
Please check the obituary on the funeral homes website for the livestream link. As published in the Atchison Globe.
