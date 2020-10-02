Kevin L. McHaley, 59, Atchison, Kansas, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Kevin was born Nov. 13, 1960, in Atchison, the son of Eugene Frank and Margaret Lucille Trower McHaley.
Kevin formerly was employed with Atchison Medicalodge and several donut shops in Atchison.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include: a brother, Rickey (Barbara) McHaley, Atchison; two sisters, Vickie (Rodney) McHaley, Atchison, Jeanie McHaley, Atchison; numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Puggy.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Gary, Larry and Billie Lee McHaley; and a sister, Jeanie Ann McHaley. As published in the Atchison Globe.
