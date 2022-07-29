McGuire, Michael P. 1981-2022

TOPEKA, Kan. Michael Patrick McGuire, 40, Topeka, formerly of Atchison, passed away unexpectedly July, 9, 2022.
Michael was born Feb. 22, 1981, the son of Kevin Dennis McGuire and Coleen Carson in Gallup, New Mexico.
He worked at Zephyr Company in Leavenworth, Kansas.
He enjoyed playing pool and working out.
Michael will be truly missed by his mother, Coleen Carson, Eagar, Arizona and sister, Kelley McGuire, Eagar, Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kevin McGuire.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
