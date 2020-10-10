Ethel Elaine Sug McGuire, age 77, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sug was born on Jan. 29, 1943, at home in Wathena, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Fleek) Miller. She attended St. Louis Grade School and graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy.
Following graduation she attended Gards Business College in St. Joseph.
Sug and Max L. McGuire were united in marriage on Jan. 5, 1963, at St. Joseph Cathedral, in St. Joseph. Max preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 2002.
She began her employment with St. Benedicts Abbey as a receptionist, spent over 20 years at Arensbergs Shoes and retired from Mount St. Scholastica Monastery, after spending 19 years as a receptionist.
Sug was a member of St. Louis Church and the church Altar Society. She spent countless hours gardening and tending to her yard work at the church including mowing, planting and maintaining the flower beds and making sure the church lawn was kept pristine.
She was most proud of being a mom; she never missed a birthday and her boys never missed expressing their love on Mothers Day.
Sug is survived by: her two sons, Rob (Joanie) McGuire, Mike McGuire; three brothers: Burnace (Linda) Miller, Melvin (Ruth) Miller, Ron (Anita) Miller; three sisters: Ellen Mae Hickman, Carol Jean (H.B.) Keithline, Mary Lynn Geisendorf; a brother-in-law, R.W. Fesperman; and two grandchildren, Travis and Kyle McGuire.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Max; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Miller; a sister, Eunice Dolly Fesperman; two brothers-in-law, Jack Hickman, Gene Geisendorf; and a great niece, Jentri Fowler.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Louis Church, with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as celebrant.
Interment will follow, in St. Louis Church Cemetery.
A Parish Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m.
All attending are asked to please wear a mask.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Louis Church and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.