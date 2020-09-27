Mary Margaret Marge McGinnis, 93, Atchison, Kansas, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Atchison Medicalodge.
Mass of Christian was Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary was Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home and visitation followed until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish; St. Benedict Catholic School or Maur Hill-Mount Academy and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Marge was born Jan. 11, 1927, in Atchison, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Ruhlman Smith. She attended St. Benedict Elementary School and graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy in 1944.
She and Everett A. Mick McGinnis were united in marriage on Sept. 1, 1948, at St. Benedict Church. Mr. McGinnis preceded her in death on April 16, 2006.
Marge was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Benedict Parish and the Altar Society of the church. She was also a member of the bridge roundelay. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bridge; baking; golf and embroidering.
She is survived by a son, Michael G. Greg McGinnis, Medellin, Columbia; seven daughters, Cathy (Jim) Lowry, Lenexa, Kansas, Debbie (Mike) Hundley, Cummings, Kansas, Mary Jo (Kevin) VanDyke, Atchison, Lori (Fred) Simmens, Jamestown, Missouri, Susie Arensberg, Grandview, Missouri, Peggy (Tim) Olson, Atchison, Amy (Marc) Berry, Olathe, Kansas; 19 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Steve McGinnis; a son-in-law, JoJo Arensberg; and two grandsons, Michael and Chase McGinnis. As published in the Atchison Globe.
