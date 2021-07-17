Roy L. McCullough, 72, of Atchison, Kansas, died Friday July 16, 2021, at his home.
Roy will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Cremation care entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Roy was born on March 7, 1949, in Atchison, the son of Clinton and Lila (Brink) McCullough. He graduated from Atchison County Community High School.
He and Regina Houghton were united in marriage on March 6, 1982, at the First Baptist Church.
Roy was a mechanic at Clark Lift in Topeka, Kansas until he retired for medical reasons. He enjoyed fishing, camping, trains, tinkering on his old lawn tractors, working on cars and trucks, road trips and travelling and most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Regina McCullough, of the couples home in Atchison; three sons, Mike McCullough, Leavenworth, Kansas, Kenny McCullough, Lansing, Kansas, Daniel McCullough, Atchison; a daughter, Nicole Brown, Atchison; two sisters, Vicky Huske, Topeka, Kansas, Joyce Ray, Troy, Kansas; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.