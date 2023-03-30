Mary M. McCubbin, 89, of Atchison, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Atchison Medicalodge.
Funeral services were Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Atchison United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison United Methodist Church, Amberwell Hospice and Atchison Medicalodge and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom cremation care has been entrusted.
Mary was born May 27, 1933, in Atchison, the daughter of James Paul and Mabel (Wentz) Maycroft. She attended school in Atchison, graduating from Atchison High School.
Mary and Jim McCubbin were united in marriage on June 8, 1952, at the Atchison United Methodist Church.
Mary served as a para professional for many years for USD 409. She was a member of the Atchison United Methodist Church; she was a life member of the Eastern Star. When her children were in school, she was very active in their school activities whether it was PTA or even helping with the Girl Scout Cookies.
She enjoyed traveling in their RV, they made many trips over the last 50 years. She could boast that she had camped in 47 of the lower states, they also made it to all the Canadian provinces including Nova Scotia. She and her husband Jim spent many years wintering in Texas.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Jim McCubbin; four daughters, Pam Schwartz, Atchison, Ginny (Mark) Bailey, Atchison, Julie (Jeff) Houston, Grain Valley, Missouri and Darla McCarver, Springfield, Missouri; and two granddaughters, Nicole (Jeremiah) Schwartz-Eck, Maryl Chapman; a great-grandson, Cole Eck; bonus grandchildren, Sarah, Tanner, Payten and Caroline Houston, and a sister-in-law, Rosie Maycroft, Atchison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons-in-law, Dr. Jack Chapman, Jack McCarver; three brothers, Edwin Maycroft, Raymond Maycroft, and Roscoe Maycroft; a sister, Martha Rawson. As published in the Atchison Globe.
