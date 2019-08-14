McCracken, Howard D. 1944-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Howard was born to Emma Claudine and Howard Harding McCracken, in Bolivar, Missouri, on July 22, 1944.
At a very early age he moved with his family to Lees Summit, Missouri where he then attended school and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. He achieved the highest rank obtainable in Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout.
Howard graduated from Lees Summit High School in 1962. He then attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri where he played trumpet in the Marching Mizzou band.
On February 12, 1965, Howard married his high school sweetheart, Janet Louise Tapscott.
After receiving his bachelors degree in Business Administration from MU, Howard and Janet started their family.
They had three children: Kimberly Lynn, Jennifer Lynn, and Christopher Dale.
During this time Howard also received a Masters in Business Administration from UMKC.
The better part of his career was then spent as CFO of the Atchison Hospital.
When Howard retired in 2009, he became more and more well known as Grandpa, as most of his time was spent entertaining grandchildren.
Howard passed away Aug. 9, 2019 at the St. Lukes Hospice House, of Kansas City, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Claudine McCracken.
His is survived by: wife Janet; daughters, Kim and Jenny; son, Chris; father, Howard; sisters, Sharon and Lois; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 South Fifth St., Atchison, KS.
Friends and family will be gathering at the church following the service. As published in the Atchison Globe.
