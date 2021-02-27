McCoy, Virginia 1932-2021

Virginia McCoy, 88, of Atchison, Kansas, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home surround by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Patricks Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Patricks Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Patricks Cemetery Endowment or the Benedictine Sisters and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Virginia was born on June 1, 1932, in Atchison, the daughter of William A. and May (Hoffman) Noll. She graduated from the Mount St. Scholastica Academy in 1950 and attended one year of college.
She was a farm wife and homemaker. Virginia was an active member of the St. Patricks Church, where she was the church organist for many years. She was an oblate for the Benedictine Sisters, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the Altar Society, Sweet Adelines, member of the Mt. Pleasant Township Water District, the ARC, St. Patricks Cemetery Board, and enjoyed visiting shut-ins, gardening, raising flowers, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was married to Eugene F. McCoy on May 28, 1952, at Mooney Creek Church. He preceded her in death on March 7, 1989. Survivors include two sons, Timothy McCoy, of the home and Dan (Christine) McCoy, Atchison; and three daughters, Peggy (Kenny) Gwartney, Pat (Bob) Miller, and Sue McCoy, all of Atchison; nine grandchildren, Bridget (Jeremy ) Suitor, Eric Miller, Katie (Dustin) Martin, Molly Gwartney, Adam (Samantha) Gwartney, Jessica (Luke) Hansroth, and Ben Stark; and ten great- grandchildren, Riley Miller, Easton Miller, Maria Martin, Julia Martin, Corey Suitor, John Suitor, Lila Gwartney, Wade Hansroth, June Hansroth, and Charlotte Pearson.
Her parents; husband; two brothers, Raymond and Kenneth Noll; and one sister, Mildred Lee, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.