McConnaughey, Michael E. 1954-2021

PITTSBURG, Kan. Michael Edwin McConnaughey, 67, (37), of Pittsburg, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, Kansas.
Michael was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Atchison, the son of Conrad Arthur and Leila June (Behler) McConnaughey.
He was an ASE Certified Master Automobile Technician.
Michael was a member of Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Horton, Kansas.
He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, Mopar muscle cars, westerns, sports especially the Kansas City Chiefs. His favorite saying was Mopar or no car.
Michael married Gaylene Gayle Jo Sharp on July 14, 1979; she survives of the home.
He is also survived by: his mother, Leila McConnaughey, Everest, Kansas; two sons, Tim and Kate McConnaughey, Olathe, Kansas, Jared and Andrea McConnaughey, Pittsburg; a sister, Phyllis and Dwight Scholz, Lancaster, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Adrienne, Ben, Eli, Jacob, Logan, Beau, and Ava.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Tom Stone officiating.
Burial will follow at Old Huron Cemetery, Huron, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Horton, Kansas, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
